BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prayer From Prison
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 3 months ago

Millions have endured persecution because of their Faith or in defense of Liberty, even in this nation. Meanwhile, their families & friends hope for justice, as they wait in agony for the return of their loved ones. And for those on the inside, may God hear your prayers as we pray with you in Spirit. (See lyrics below credits).


Credits:


“Prayer from Prison”

Written & Sung by Ann M. Wolf © 2023 – BMI - All rights reserved.

This song is Track 3 on her album, “Stand Your Ground – The CD”

Song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins.

Video is compiled & edited by Ann M. Wolf- January 6, 2025

Images are by license, permission, or in the public domain.

Thank you, Cyndi & Chris Price, for sharing your coming-home image.

All other images & clips are by Ann M. Wolf and the following:

(From Envato, Pexels, Pixabay, & Pond5) D-GM, Ron Lach, Rawpixel, Peter Bunday, Chrisreadingfoto, Dimitrisvetsikas1969, LightField Studios, Seventyfourimages, ZStudy, Kabbagesaver, FrankBeckerDE, Falkenpost, Panther, Mansurtlyakov1,Jimbear, Maksgelatin, Reneterp, Xiaoyi, FrankBecker DE, JimBear, RDNE Stock, Wavebreakmedia, Chipleader, TungARt7


For artist information:

https://annmwolf.info/


Lyrics to the "Prayer From Prison":

With the morning light, my eyes rise to the skies.

I look for You inside, Your comfort to find.

In my soul I feel such sorrow, yet You are ever near.

So, today until tomorrow, it’s You who’ll dry my tears.


With the morning sun, I lift my prayers to You.

Send all my loved ones hope, that time will bring the truth.

In my heart I feel such longing for my feet to point to home...

Feeling family around me, once again, my dreams to know.

I never thought that I would see such things in my time.

But You hold the way we’ll move from darkness to light.

For now I trust in You, the Guardian of my soul.

One breath at a time, to Your Presence I hold.

Laying down my burdens, in Grace my strength will lie.

And each moment I am with You, my soul can surely fly.

Laying down my burdens, in Grace my strength will lie.

And each moment I am with You, my soul can surely fly.

My soul can surely fly.

My soul can surely...

Fly...

Keywords
justice4j6j6hostagespoliticalpersecution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy