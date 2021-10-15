THE FIRST HORSEMAN of the Apocalypse - a rider with a CORONA and a WEAPON - crown and bow

The First Horseman of the apocalypse rides a white horse (symbolic of the medical profession), has a bow - a weapon (Koine Greek - toxon), and a crown (corona). Stated simply, the first horseman of the apocalypse is a toxic corona weapon that goes out conquering and to conquer everywhere in the world. This is certainly what is going on. Where are the prophets in the church? Who has eyes to see and ears to hear? Get ready for what is coming. Watch until the end. Revelation 6:2 Followers of Jesus do not participate in procedures that involve the harvesting of organs from living human babies or in transhuman injections. Follow these links to learn more and to see what is going on: https://www.brighteon.com/f56e9e0a-205e-46c8-8cc9-759c0ff456f5 https://www.brighteon.com/2b0a6c1b-4b23-4de0-8f3e-66e46c0d7847 https://www.brighteon.com/03ca0d65-c700-4ebd-9603-1cfe70b1151b https://www.brighteon.com/691fd51e-6bab-4c6c-a9ca-fe1023b67257 Read Revelation Chapter 6.

People don't even know they are being marked. https://www.brighteon.com/dbf5ff33-262a-4286-b3be-ec51985f332a?t=109

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