Turn the World Upside down, and you'll see the whole TRUTH
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 15 hours ago

Satan's Agenda Is Always in Front of You. Turn the World Upside down, and you'll see the whole TRUTH.  From Sponge Bob to Scoby Doo to the Trump Town Hall, it is always hidden in plain sight.   

Acts 17:6 But when they did not find them, they dragged Jason and some brethren to the rulers of the city, crying out, “These who have turned the world upside down have come here too."  

bibleangelchristjesussatantruthrapturerepent

