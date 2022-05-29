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Kristen Meghan -Former Air Force Pilot Turned Chemtrail, Geoengineering Whistleblower
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892 views • May 29, 2022
Kristen Meghan Is a Former Air Force Pilot Turned Chemtrail, Geoengineering Whistleblower.
This is the full interview of Kristen's presentation sharing what she had discovered about geoengineering and chemtrails while serving her country.
This is the full interview of Kristen's presentation sharing what she had discovered about geoengineering and chemtrails while serving her country.
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