Situation on the Zaporozhye front - Morning report by Archangel Spetsnaz





💬 "Rabotino - southern sector It is a gray zone, our units have moved into defensive positions and are holding them.





During the night, we successfully destroyed a "Bradley" vehicle along with infantry (the turret flew off - picture)





The situation with the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is grim. They encountered numerous minefields and suffer heavy casualties. Some units are hesitant to advance any further.





Offensive operations in the vicinity of Verbovo are not yielding success. As reported by the soldiers on the ground, "Ukrainian forces attempt wave attacks, receive return fire, fall back, regroup, and repeat the cycle."





🎥 Video: Ukrainian tank gets blown up north of Rabotino