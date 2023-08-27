Inconvenient Truths Ep. 45 Jim Fetzer/Gary King

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: A Comprehensive perspective on the horror in Maui, We have a video how the MSM got Climate Change wrong for 50 years and how Al Gore and John Kerry are a complete joke. Also a vid demonstrating the demise of the Covid Zealots, Chicago Politicians asking drug dealers to only shoot other drug dealers after 9PM plus much much more!

