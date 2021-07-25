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Step 3 Knowledge of Mary Fr Michael Anaya 2015 Fatima Conference
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33 views • July 25, 2021
All for Jesus through Mary. Let us learnable we can about Our Lady, to know her is to love her and she will lead us to her Divine Son Jesus. Our Lord loves to know we love His Mother for He loves her, He created her to be His Mother and the Mother of all He will redeem.
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