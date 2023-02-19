Create New Account
Everything they’ve told you about Ukraine is a lie - Urgent Warning To Everyone.
It is the 9th of February 2023 and this is my 321st video since the fake pandemic, the covid fraud and the designer war started and began us on our long journey into the new abnormal and the Great Reset.

This is, I believe, the most important video you will ever watch because it shows, without any reasonable doubt, that Joe Biden, the American President, accelerated the designer war between Russia and Ukraine which has now become world war III – with America, the EU and the UK supplying tanks to attack Russians and a German minister admitting that we are at war with Russia. Moreover, America, the EU and the UK are deliberately pushing us remorselessly towards the world’s first and probably last nuclear war. Your life depends on knowing what I’m going to tell you – and on doing something about it: sharing the video with everyone you know and demanding that your Government resign. Everyone who has supported the war in Ukraine – with money, flags, badges and so on – has been helping lead us into a nuclear war.

Everything they’ve told you about Ukraine is a lie.

