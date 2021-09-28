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Of Antichrists & Apostates Pushing The COVID Shot - They Must Be Resisted!
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134 views • September 28, 2021
If it isn't Franklin Graham, it's Al Moher. If it isn't those guys, it's Robert Jeffress, the Pope or NY Governor Kathy Hochul pushing the COVID experimental shot and blasphemously referring to Scripture as a justification for such poisons being pumped into the Temple of God, which is our own bodies. We'll take a look at what Scripture says about antichrists and false teachings concerning "loving one's neighbor" and the strong delusion being sent by God upon those who are disobedient while those they follow tell them that God is the one that provided the Vaxx for them.
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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