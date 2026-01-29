BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
⛴ THROWBACK: How ‘invincible’ US marines knelt before Iran
87 views • 1 day ago

Here’s a brief history of the humiliating incident the US military endured in the Persian Gulf on January 12-13, 2016.

As President Barack Obama boasted to Congress that "our troops are the finest fighting force in the history of the world," a starkly different scene unfolded thousands of miles away.

👉 Two US Navy patrol boats carrying ten Marines strayed into Iranian territorial waters near Farsi Island. The Pentagon later claimed that a navigational failure caused one vessel to run aground, leading to the capture of the second boat as it attempted to assist.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) patrol boats swiftly intercepted the vessels. In a flawless operation, Iranian forces boarded and disarmed the Americans without a single shot fired.

📌 During their 16-hour detention, the scene grew more embarrassing for Washington. The Marines were fed, and in return, they delivered on-camera apologies for their "mistake," with one sailor in tears and a female Marine donning a headscarf.

Iran, showing calculated restraint compared to past crises, clinched a propaganda victory and an official apology from the US government.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

