© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thugs At Work In Queensland, Australia
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • January 15, 2022
When Nuremberg 2.0 is in session, it'll be interesting to see how many of these thugs are brought to justice when they discover that 'just following orders' doesn't count as a defence.
This lady was arrested for 'not showing her papers' as she was having a coffee at a local cafe. This was the first time she'd been out since December 17, 2021.
This lady was arrested for 'not showing her papers' as she was having a coffee at a local cafe. This was the first time she'd been out since December 17, 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.