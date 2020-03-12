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A Brief History of Virus Scares
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39 views • March 12, 2020
This is a video about the history of virus scares in the United States since the swine flu scare in 1976.
Links:
CDC Web Site: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm
CDC Deaths:Leading Causes for 2017 Report: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
https://www.nytimes.com/1976/12/21/archives/swine-flu-fiasco.html
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/long-shadow-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-fiasco-180961994/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/yosemite-hantavirus-outbreak/
https://healthland.time.com/2012/08/29/hantavirus-scare-for-yosemite-hikers/
IMDB Outbreak (1995) Movie Poster: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0114069/mediaviewer/rm2280983040
https://harvardmagazine.com/2007/03/the-sars-scare.html
https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/false-bird-flu-scare/
https://www.britannica.com/event/Black-Death
Disclaimer: This video, "A Brief History of Virus Scares" is for general information only. While we make every effort to be accurate, it is provided "AS IS" with no warranty. It is a starting point only. It is not qualified medical advice. If you have a health concern, seek qualified medical advice from a medical doctor or other appropriately qualified professional.
As discussed in the video, influenza and pneumonia can be quite serious and are a leading cause of death in the United States.
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
Links:
CDC Web Site: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm
CDC Deaths:Leading Causes for 2017 Report: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf
https://www.nytimes.com/1976/12/21/archives/swine-flu-fiasco.html
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/long-shadow-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-fiasco-180961994/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/yosemite-hantavirus-outbreak/
https://healthland.time.com/2012/08/29/hantavirus-scare-for-yosemite-hikers/
IMDB Outbreak (1995) Movie Poster: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0114069/mediaviewer/rm2280983040
https://harvardmagazine.com/2007/03/the-sars-scare.html
https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/false-bird-flu-scare/
https://www.britannica.com/event/Black-Death
Disclaimer: This video, "A Brief History of Virus Scares" is for general information only. While we make every effort to be accurate, it is provided "AS IS" with no warranty. It is a starting point only. It is not qualified medical advice. If you have a health concern, seek qualified medical advice from a medical doctor or other appropriately qualified professional.
As discussed in the video, influenza and pneumonia can be quite serious and are a leading cause of death in the United States.
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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