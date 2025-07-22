Yah's Misfits 6-28-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study is on the judgments in Exodus 21 & 22. In the second part of the discussion, we will continue on Enoch’s journey from the underworld to the middle of the earth. Then he is shown Mt. Sinai in the desert. From there, the Tree of Life is revealed in the Garden of Eden. Is 1 Enoch the origin of the Book of Revelation? Is there a difference between Mt. Sion & Mt. Zion?