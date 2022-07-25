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Further Reading from Is the Earth a Globe Chapter 15 ANTARCTICA [Alexander Gleason]
[with some visual representations] by me
Is the Earth a Globe by Alexander Gleason AUDIOBOOK
https://youtu.be/KH4zMz2CaCg
Archive pdf: https://archive.org/details/is-the-bible-from-heaven-is-the-earth-a-globe-by-alex-gleason/page/n1/mode/2up?view=theater
https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4872
https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4873
https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4874
Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe? By Alex Gleason
https://odysee.com/@JVTruth2:0/alex-gleason-is-the-bible-from-heaven-is-the-earth-a-globe:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository