Further Reading from Is the Earth a Globe Chapter 15 ANTARCTICA [Alexander Gleason]

126 views • July 25, 2022

Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe? By Alex Gleason

[with some visual representations] by me

Further Reading from Is the Earth a Globe Chapter 15 ANTARCTICA [Alexander Gleason]

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.