Moscow - 'Red Square' - Celebrates 'Day of Russia' - Audience Listens and Sings at the Festive Concert with Russian Artists

◾️Moscow celebrates the Day of Russia - the audience at the festive concert sing along with Russian artists in chorus
◾️ There is a festive atmosphere on Red Square - hundreds of tricolors flutter under a cloudless sky in the hands of Moscow residents who came to a big festive concert dedicated to the Day of Russia. One of the first to perform was Polina Gagarina, whose songs were sung in chorus by both children and adults.
