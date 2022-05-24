© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SACRAMENTO USING BRIBES TO UNARM THE POPULACE
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • May 24, 2022
Why is it when our unconstitutionally centralized federal government says, “we need common sense gun-laws”, what they are really doing is ensuring that law abiding American citizens are rendered defenseless? If leadership truly cared about the 2nd amendment they would pass policies that encouraged the American people to purchase firearms, they would locally subsidize firearm educational facilities to make it easier to receive training, and they would have more severe consequences for those that use firearms to break the law. But, as you can see, that is not only “NOT” the preferred strategy, but their are a multitude of policies that make it ridiculously difficult to purchase a firearm, ridiculously expensive to participate in professional training, and more lenient punishments for violent offenders. It’s almost as if leadership wants the violent criminals on the streets and law abiding citizens defenseless and at the mercy of psychopaths. California is at its “common sense gun-law” limit and still they can’t protect the people from the criminal element. What’s their solution, use those desperate for gas to confiscate firearms? The irony; because it is no questions asked and no identification required, most likely it will be the criminals with illegally obtained and/or modified weapons that will take advantage of, what we are told, is meant to help protect citizens and alleviate some of their financial burden. Once again the Demolition Party is here to save the day with a cure that is far worse than the disease.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/sacramento-police-gun-buyback-gas
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/SACRAMENTO-USING-BRIBES-TO-UNARM-THE-POPULACE-e1j0ie2
https://www.theblaze.com/news/sacramento-police-gun-buyback-gas
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/SACRAMENTO-USING-BRIBES-TO-UNARM-THE-POPULACE-e1j0ie2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.