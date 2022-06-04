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Dozens of Marines refused to die for Zelensky regime- pleaseshare with the world
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112 views • June 04, 2022
Dozens of Marines refused to die for Zelensky regime
The militants of the 18th separate Marine Battalion recorded a video message to the public and the Kiev regime, stating that they refused to carry out military operations against Russian troops. According to Vushnikov, there are heavy losses in the unit, betrayal by the command and extremely low morale of the soldiers.
"Those who try to tell the truth are taken away in unknown directions. During these four days of the offensive, we did not capture a single settlement."
In their appeal, they complain about the lack of proper preparation and openly state that they refuse to defend Ukraine under the leadership of the current government. There are not one or two such appeals on the network, but every day - more and more, indicating a huge psychological breakdown in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The militants of the 18th separate Marine Battalion recorded a video message to the public and the Kiev regime, stating that they refused to carry out military operations against Russian troops. According to Vushnikov, there are heavy losses in the unit, betrayal by the command and extremely low morale of the soldiers.
"Those who try to tell the truth are taken away in unknown directions. During these four days of the offensive, we did not capture a single settlement."
In their appeal, they complain about the lack of proper preparation and openly state that they refuse to defend Ukraine under the leadership of the current government. There are not one or two such appeals on the network, but every day - more and more, indicating a huge psychological breakdown in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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