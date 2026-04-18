So Who’s The Weirdo Now, Huh?

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…. I send clips like this to my wife and friends so that they can see I’m more normal than they might think. Of course they’ll always associate such strange people, with me, since I’m the one who sent it to them, so this method is not without it’s draw backs…. but what’s a poor boy supposed to do, you know?