US gov't poisons sky with strontium and barium — US Air Force whistleblower

💬 "You control the weather — you can handicap many people. We did it [by] flooding the Ho Chi Minh Trail. I also think it's financially incentivized through betting on crops and, again, handicapping anyone in war," US Air Force environmental specialist Kristen Megan said, explaining how the US sprays toxic metals into the atmosphere.

👉 The fact the US is poisoning its own citizens is openly admitted, with that even being described in textbooks, Megan added.

The chemicals are highly toxic, harming the nerves and the heart, and can get to human bodies through air and water, she noted.