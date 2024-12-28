We are the world borgs ~ you must be assimilated to force compliance ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about the efforts of the global elites / secret societies & the powers to be to take away our rights to our individuality and rights to our own bodily autonomy. We will talk on their desire to force everyone to be assimilated into their global mind control / N.W.O. / borg collective. We also will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 404 Aaron Siri New Hampshire - Transmission Paradox.
References:
- the Highwire episode 404 Aaron Siri New Hampshire - Transmission Paradox
https://rumble.com/v6336it-episode-404-siri-testifies-new-hampshire-the-transmission-paradox.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- The Reveal by David Icke
https://archive.org/details/the-reveal-the-next-stage-of-human-awareness-2024-david-icke
- Children of the Matrix by David Icke
https://archive.org/details/DavidIckeChildrenOfTheMatrix
- Cult of Medics
https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v5rt12q-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-8-live-watch-party.html
- The Dream by David Icke
https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are
- TTAV presents Remady
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192
- Project Paperclip
+ https://www.historynewsnetwork.org/article/155194
+ https://www.britannica.com/topic/Project-Paperclip
- Project Mockingbird
+ https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/sites/default/files/pdf_documents/library/document/0180/75573204.pdf