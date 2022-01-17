© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Fiancé's Death Awaken Jacinda Ardern? - Featuring Rory's Story
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • January 17, 2022
Episode 50
Ashleigh Wilson lost her fiancé to the Pfizer injection last year.
Together with Ashleigh, we bring you "Rory's Story" - a documentary telling his story, and the story of their lives & future plans.
Will this documentary be enough for the NZ Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to stop the jab roll out?
Ashleigh joins us in the studio to discuss how things are going a month on from our initial filming.
Following the screening of the documentary we are joined by Lynda Wharton, The Health Forum NZ, & Jeanette Brock, ACC Advisor, who are working on collating vaxxine injuries/deaths and helping with ACC claims.
Then NZDSOS Dr Cindy de Villiers takes us through important science, especially since today was the day NZ children aged 5 - 11 started getting jabbed.
And Liz Gunn, from Free NZ, gives us a report after spending the day on the front line, at the vaxxine clinic for kids .
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
Ashleigh Wilson lost her fiancé to the Pfizer injection last year.
Together with Ashleigh, we bring you "Rory's Story" - a documentary telling his story, and the story of their lives & future plans.
Will this documentary be enough for the NZ Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to stop the jab roll out?
Ashleigh joins us in the studio to discuss how things are going a month on from our initial filming.
Following the screening of the documentary we are joined by Lynda Wharton, The Health Forum NZ, & Jeanette Brock, ACC Advisor, who are working on collating vaxxine injuries/deaths and helping with ACC claims.
Then NZDSOS Dr Cindy de Villiers takes us through important science, especially since today was the day NZ children aged 5 - 11 started getting jabbed.
And Liz Gunn, from Free NZ, gives us a report after spending the day on the front line, at the vaxxine clinic for kids .
https://www.banned.video/
Counterspin New Zealand
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.