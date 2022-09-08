“Conflict of Interest”On February 2, the Court Recorded the Process of Changing Lady May’s Property Rights After the Seven-Member Went Through the Cross-Examination

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i5s4d62
Guo Mei set up a company called HK USA in the United States. Then she transferred the ship’s title from this H.K. International to the HK USA. This is the whole process of the ship’s ownership transfer.