Native American - Gail Carson

Native American
©2015 Gail Carson Publishing All Rights Reserved
This is a derivative project based on my original song
100% My Lyrics, video production, and ai voice/music
Verse
We are more, than the feathers, in our hair
More than beads, and the leather, that we wear
We are more, than the colors, of our skin
We are family, Native American
Chorus
Mighty as the Buffalo
Free as the Eagle
Children of our Mother Earth
We are her people
Mighty as the Buffalo
Free as the Eagle
Children of our Mother Earth
We are her people
Verse
We are more, than the history, you've been sold
So much more, than the stories, you've been told
We are rich, with honor, and tradition
We are family, Native American
Chorus
Mighty as the Buffalo
Free as the Eagle
Children of our Mother Earth
We are her people
Mighty as the Buffalo
Free as the Eagle
Children of our Mother Earth
We are her people
We are her people