Native American - Gail Carson

Native American

This is a derivative project based on my original song



100% My Lyrics, video production, and ai voice/music



Verse



We are more, than the feathers, in our hair



More than beads, and the leather, that we wear



We are more, than the colors, of our skin



We are family, Native American





Chorus



Mighty as the Buffalo



Free as the Eagle



Children of our Mother Earth



We are her people





Mighty as the Buffalo



Free as the Eagle



Children of our Mother Earth



We are her people





Verse



We are more, than the history, you've been sold



So much more, than the stories, you've been told



We are rich, with honor, and tradition



We are family, Native American





Chorus



Mighty as the Buffalo



Free as the Eagle



Children of our Mother Earth



We are her people





Mighty as the Buffalo



Free as the Eagle



Children of our Mother Earth



We are her people





We are her people





