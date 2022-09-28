"NOTHING BUT SCATTERING": A GREAT FINANCIAL CRASH IS COMING

#MONEY #PROPHECY #WORLD(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
financial crash money derivatives stocks bonds equity futures Wall Street bull bear losses gains portfolio economic decline depression recession shrink dwindling fail shatter plummet plunge fall hollywood movie exposure truth lies federal reserve is empty exposure fraud ledger debt household tighten the belt hard realities
----------------------------------------------------------------
An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord. Prophecies:
THE IRON GODS: https://the-masters-voice.com/?s=THE+IRON+GODS
UNDERWATER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/14/14946/
MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/
THE RULERS OF BABYLON: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/the-leaders-of-babylon-january-9-2020/
Be sure to make some time, read a few messages- it is time for households to seek God on the future. Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.