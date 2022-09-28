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"NOTHING BUT SCATTERING": A GREAT FINANCIAL CRASH IS COMING
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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#MONEY #PROPHECY #WORLD

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord.


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financial crash money derivatives stocks bonds equity futures Wall Street bull bear losses gains portfolio economic decline depression recession shrink dwindling fail shatter plummet plunge fall hollywood movie exposure truth lies federal reserve is empty exposure fraud ledger debt household tighten the belt hard realities


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An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord. Prophecies:

THE IRON GODS: https://the-masters-voice.com/?s=THE+IRON+GODS

UNDERWATER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/14/14946/

MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/

THE RULERS OF BABYLON: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/the-leaders-of-babylon-january-9-2020/


Be sure to make some time, read a few messages- it is time for households to seek God on the future. Amen.


Keywords
moviehollywoodfaildepressionwall streetmoneystocksrecessionequityfallplungeshrinkbullbearfuturesbondsgainsfinancial crashshatterderivativeslossesportfolioplummeteconomic declinedwindling
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