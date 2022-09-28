"NOTHING BUT SCATTERING": A GREAT FINANCIAL CRASH IS COMING

#MONEY #PROPHECY #WORLD(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Today's word: An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord.





An unpredictable future is ahead. Those who make Yah their sure refuge and rest in Him will be kept, led, guided and provided for, albeit on the narrow road. But expect mass shattering in the global economies, especially in America who has gone as far as God will allow her in money games and pretending. The books will be opened, the holes exposed, the lies revealed, the bankruptcy will have to be faced head on. Tough times ahead, go in and shut the barn doors. Hear the words of the Lord. Prophecies:

Be sure to make some time, read a few messages- it is time for households to seek God on the future. Amen.



