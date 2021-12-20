Something of BIBLICAL PROPORTION is Happening Right Now

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The First Horseman of the apocalypse rides a white horse (symbolic of the medical profession), has a bow - a weapon (Koine Greek - toxon), and a crown (corona). Stated simply, the first horseman of the apocalypse is a toxic corona weapon that goes out conquering and to conquer everywhere in the world.
There is a Great Persecution coming for those who refuse the motb.
And, btw, double honor to leaders in local churches who are preparing God's people and equipping them.
Related: http://www.agenda21radio.news/2021/08/06/the-hollerith-machine/