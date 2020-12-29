Election News Update December 29,2020. Senate Support to Challenge Bad Electoral Votes Growing!

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From VP Pence having the power to save our nation, but will he do it? To Loeffler and Perdue announce support 2000 stimulus checks to Even more Election Fraud in PA with the potential to flip the state if they act in time. And much more!