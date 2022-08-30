Former Badminton World Champion Ye Zhao Ying Reveals How She Was Ordered To Lose Olympic Semi-Final

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Exclusive interview with Danish TV 2 SPORT on August 27, 2022: Former badminton world champion Ye Zhao Ying reveals the shady deal on how she was ordered by her coach to lose to her opponent and lose the Olympic semi-final.