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To Get Vaccinated or Not to Get Vaccinated?
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236 views • February 12, 2021
TO GET VACCINATED OR NOT TO GET VACCINATED? FACTS REPORT by Rabbi Alon Anava - Atzmut

#Alon #Anava #Atzmut.com #FairUse

Should you take the vaccine? Why do so many doctors and Rabbi's say to take it? NEW Info!

Read more about mRNA Vaccines:
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/715527_8

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr. Michael Yeadon:
https://NewsTarget.com/2020-12-07-mrna-vaccines-may-cause-body-attack-placenta-cells.html

United Nations Agenda 2021:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf

Rabbi's who are 100% against the vaccine: Rav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler (Rosh Yeshiva of Lakewood), Rav Shmuel Meir Katz (Lakewood), Rabbi binyamin halpern (Lakewood), Rabbi shlomo pollack (Lakewood), Rabbi Raphael Szmerla (Lakewood), Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky (Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia), Harav Eliyahu Dov Wachtfogel, Amshinover Rebbe (Israel), Harav (Prof) Yoav Alon, Rav Moshe Ze'ev Zarger (Satmar), Rav Tzvi Friedman (Av Beit Din Masoret), Harav Yehoshua Asher Rabinowitz (Mishkanot Ha'roim), Rav Chaim Rabinowitz (Mishkanot Ha'roim Rebbe), Harav Shimon Shapiro (Breslev), Harav Zvi Aryeh Zarger (Eda Hacharedit), Harav Menachem Mendel Sabovitch (Av Beit Din Beit Shemesh), Rav David Michael Shmidel (Atra Kadisha), Harav Chaim Ze'ev Schnider (Mir Yeshiva), Rav Yehoshua Atik, Harav Yissachar Dov Rokeach (Belz Rebbe), Harav Yisroel Hager (Vizhnitz Rebbe), Harav Yuval Asherov Hakoen, Harav Mordechai Sheinberger, Harav Dov kook, Harav Menashe Amon, Harav Amnon Yitzchak, Rabbi Dov Berkowitz, Rabbi Eldad Shmueli, Rav Zion Boaron, Rabbi Daniel Asor, Rabbi Uri Sofer, Rabbi Michael Sofer, Rabbi Mordechai Gottlieb, Harav Aharon Stern, Rabbi Yuval Ovadia, Rabbi Menachem Edri, Rabbi Natan Kofsitz, Belz Rebbe, Rabbi Ravid Nagar, Harav Yitzchak Kohen, Rabbi Yosef Asyag, Rabbi Michoel Green, Rabbi Eliyahu Shiri
Keywords
vaccinationvaccineagenda 21corona viruscovid-19mrnaalon anava
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