Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Worse than ANYONE knows" The UNTOLD story inside Biden's Open Border CRISIS | Redacted
channel image
GalacticStorm
2223 Subscribers
Shop now
194 views
Published 21 hours ago

Redacted | CBP J.J. Carrell: "This is worse than ANYONE knows" The UNTOLD story inside Biden's Open Border CRISIS | Redacted News - - Massive drug cartel operators are working right inside illegal immigrant shelters all over the US.


"Invaded" author and 27-year veteran of the CBP J.J. Carrell joins Redacted to discuss.


Read J.J.'s book "Invaded" right here: https://amzn.to/43HDyBr

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket