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TRUMP v COVID 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICIA
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330 views • July 24, 2021
Beware Goyem! Our Allie, Israel, has sold us down the river to the Chinese and Russians. I laugh to think all these elite players think they have outsmarted God. Think again oh condemned ones, the wine press is getting close to over flowing!
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