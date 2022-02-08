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David Icke talks in Isle of Wight (really worth listening)
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30 views • February 08, 2022
Video quality lessened but audio content is what's important here.
David raises some very good points about our world and the way it is run; and in my opinion more people need to tune into his message as his conspiracies are proving time and time again to provide truthful. Peace and Understanding folks :)
David raises some very good points about our world and the way it is run; and in my opinion more people need to tune into his message as his conspiracies are proving time and time again to provide truthful. Peace and Understanding folks :)
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