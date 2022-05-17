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Salmons Are Reproducing Less Because of This #shorts
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161 views • May 17, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/FXO0myf_1FA
Did you know why salmon populations are shrinking? 🐟
In this video, associate professor and the Peter B. Moyle and California Trout Chair in Coldwater Fish Ecology at UC Davis in the Department of Wildlife Fish and Conservation, Andrew Rypel, explains the HUGE problem that’s causing the salmon population to dwindle.
According to Andrew, the construction of dams and reservoirs are hurting the salmon population by limiting the fish’s access to cold water.
One reason salmons love cold water is that it contains more oxygen compared to warm water. The cold water slows down salmon’s metabolism, which makes them digest food longer and need less food.
So, with limited or restricted access to cold water, salmons are less likely to reproduce. This is something that Andrew and his fellows are working to solve today.
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments. Like, share, and subscribe for more valuable bits of knowledge straight from geniuses.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/FXO0myf_1FA
Did you know why salmon populations are shrinking? 🐟
In this video, associate professor and the Peter B. Moyle and California Trout Chair in Coldwater Fish Ecology at UC Davis in the Department of Wildlife Fish and Conservation, Andrew Rypel, explains the HUGE problem that’s causing the salmon population to dwindle.
According to Andrew, the construction of dams and reservoirs are hurting the salmon population by limiting the fish’s access to cold water.
One reason salmons love cold water is that it contains more oxygen compared to warm water. The cold water slows down salmon’s metabolism, which makes them digest food longer and need less food.
So, with limited or restricted access to cold water, salmons are less likely to reproduce. This is something that Andrew and his fellows are working to solve today.
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments. Like, share, and subscribe for more valuable bits of knowledge straight from geniuses.
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