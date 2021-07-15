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NEW GCR/RV and QFS Update 071521 - White Hats vs Black Hats
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180 views • July 15, 2021
You don't want to miss this exciting news! One of the largest drops of information so far from different sources. Give you a timeline of expected events as well as the latest current events, QFS news, and progress regarding the Global Currency Reset.
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