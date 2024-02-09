Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blurred Lines
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

“Well-Meaning, Elderly Man With A Poor Memory”?

* Special counsel refuses to charge [Bidan].

* Report makes him sound unfit for office.

* He left documents here, there, everywhere.

* He gets benefit of the doubt; DJT gets skewered.

* Oversight report lays out unaddressed concerns.

* Joe knew he had documents in 2017.

* How could he be so irresponsible?


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (8 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/3cXjZpk3y-o

Keywords
double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenhypocrisytyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticerob schmittselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimetwo-tiered justice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket