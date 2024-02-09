Blurred Lines

“Well-Meaning, Elderly Man With A Poor Memory”?

* Special counsel refuses to charge [Bidan].

* Report makes him sound unfit for office.

* He left documents here, there, everywhere.

* He gets benefit of the doubt; DJT gets skewered.

* Oversight report lays out unaddressed concerns.

* Joe knew he had documents in 2017.

* How could he be so irresponsible?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (8 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/3cXjZpk3y-o