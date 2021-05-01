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Long, But Very Good Article: 18 Reasons Why I Won't Be Getting A Covid Vaccine, & More Vaccine Deaths, & Censorship (MIRRORED)
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318 views • May 01, 2021
Long, But Very Good Article: 18 Reasons Why I Won't Be Getting A Covid Vaccine, & More Vaccine Deaths, & Censorship (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-12_22-56-32:b
I read the article for those who can't read off screens, those who may be too busy, because it is very important. if you haven't noticed, world-wide genocide is taking place right now.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
https://notthebee.com/article/40-of-marines-dont-want-the-vaccine
https://www.globalresearch.ca/scientists-challenge-health-officials-vaccinating-people-already-had-covid/5742069
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/michigan-journalist-dies-day-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/emma-tandy-british-educator-dead-six-weeks-after-experimental-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/malta-67-year-old-blanche-mamo-dies-three-weeks-after-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/11/tabatha-mcdonald-24-year-old-texas-nurse-has-seizures-brain-aneurysm-two-hours-after-experimental-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/prashant-bhushan-twitter-censors-prominent-india-supreme-court-lawyer-for-tweeting-peer-reviewed-study-about-mask-ineffectiveness/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/pennsylvania-health-care-worker-to-be-fired-for-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/new-york-city-waitress-fired-for-refusing-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion/
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-12_22-56-32:b
I read the article for those who can't read off screens, those who may be too busy, because it is very important. if you haven't noticed, world-wide genocide is taking place right now.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine
https://notthebee.com/article/40-of-marines-dont-want-the-vaccine
https://www.globalresearch.ca/scientists-challenge-health-officials-vaccinating-people-already-had-covid/5742069
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/michigan-journalist-dies-day-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/emma-tandy-british-educator-dead-six-weeks-after-experimental-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/malta-67-year-old-blanche-mamo-dies-three-weeks-after-astrazeneca-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/11/tabatha-mcdonald-24-year-old-texas-nurse-has-seizures-brain-aneurysm-two-hours-after-experimental-johnson-johnson-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/12/prashant-bhushan-twitter-censors-prominent-india-supreme-court-lawyer-for-tweeting-peer-reviewed-study-about-mask-ineffectiveness/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/pennsylvania-health-care-worker-to-be-fired-for-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/new-york-city-waitress-fired-for-refusing-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion/
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