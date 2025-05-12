BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michelle Rowland Appointed Attorney-General in Major Cabinet Shake-Up | Albanese 2025
298 views • 18 hours ago

Michelle Rowland Appointed Attorney-General in Major Cabinet Shake-Up | Albanese 2025

https://newsplusglobe.com/

In a significant political reshuffle, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Michelle Rowland as Australia’s new Attorney-General, replacing Mark Dreyfus. The move is part of a broader cabinet reset following Labor’s election win.


Find out what this change means for the government's priorities, Rowland’s new responsibilities, and the surprising departures from the frontbench.


Watch the full breakdown on News Plus Globe — your source for Australian political updates and leadership analysis.


🗳️ Stay informed. Subscribe for real-time updates from Canberra.


