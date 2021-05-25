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Ivermectin Science for COVID
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3225 views • May 25, 2021
Ivermectin science for treating COVID.
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
References:
DarkHorseLive episode 61, in which we first discussed ivermectin at some length: https://youtu.be/KfbBvvPVFdw
Saha, J.K. and Raihan, M.J., 2021. The binding mechanism of ivermectin and levosalbutamol with spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Structural Chemistry, 1-8: https://link.springer.com/article/10....
Kaur, H., Shekhar, N., Sharma, S., Sarma, P., Prakash, A. and Medhi, B., 2021. Ivermectin as a potential drug for treatment of COVID-19: an in-sync review with clinical and computational attributes. Pharmacological Reports, 1-14: https://link.springer.com/article/10....
Hellwig, M.D. and Maia, A., 2021. A COVID-19 prophylaxis? Lower incidence associated with prophylactic administration of ivermectin. International journal of antimicrobial agents, 57(1): 106248: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
Guerrero, R., Bravo, L.E., Muñoz, E., Ardila, E.K.G. and Guerrero, E., 2020. COVID-19: The Ivermectin African Enigma. Colombia Médica, 51(4). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33795...
Levy, M., Martin, L., Bursztejn, A.C., Chiaverini, C., Miquel, J., Mahé, E., Maruani, A., Boralevi, F. and Groupe de Recherche de la Société Française de Dermatologie Pédiatrique, 2020. Ivermectin safety in infants and children under 15 kg treated for scabies: a multicentric observational study. British Journal of Dermatology, 182(4): 1003-1006. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31344...
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #80 (originally streamed live on May 15, 2021): https://youtu.be/vxTODvTNHlw
Q&A: https://youtu.be/N9ZXBsSkYLE
What is this a clip from?
In this 80th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website (http://heatherheying.com).
A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, is now available for pre-sale at amazon. Publication date: 9-14-21:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593086880/...
DarkHorse merchandise now available at: http://store.darkhorsepodcast.org/
Become a member of the DarkHorse Livestreams, and get access to an additional Q&A livestream every month. Join at Heather's Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/heatherheying
Like this content? Subscribe to the channel, like this video, follow us on twitter (@BretWeinstein, @HeatherEHeying), and consider helping us out by contributing to either of our Patreons or Bret’s Paypal.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein
Theme Music: Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
References:
DarkHorseLive episode 61, in which we first discussed ivermectin at some length: https://youtu.be/KfbBvvPVFdw
Saha, J.K. and Raihan, M.J., 2021. The binding mechanism of ivermectin and levosalbutamol with spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Structural Chemistry, 1-8: https://link.springer.com/article/10....
Kaur, H., Shekhar, N., Sharma, S., Sarma, P., Prakash, A. and Medhi, B., 2021. Ivermectin as a potential drug for treatment of COVID-19: an in-sync review with clinical and computational attributes. Pharmacological Reports, 1-14: https://link.springer.com/article/10....
Hellwig, M.D. and Maia, A., 2021. A COVID-19 prophylaxis? Lower incidence associated with prophylactic administration of ivermectin. International journal of antimicrobial agents, 57(1): 106248: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
Guerrero, R., Bravo, L.E., Muñoz, E., Ardila, E.K.G. and Guerrero, E., 2020. COVID-19: The Ivermectin African Enigma. Colombia Médica, 51(4). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33795...
Levy, M., Martin, L., Bursztejn, A.C., Chiaverini, C., Miquel, J., Mahé, E., Maruani, A., Boralevi, F. and Groupe de Recherche de la Société Française de Dermatologie Pédiatrique, 2020. Ivermectin safety in infants and children under 15 kg treated for scabies: a multicentric observational study. British Journal of Dermatology, 182(4): 1003-1006. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31344...
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #80 (originally streamed live on May 15, 2021): https://youtu.be/vxTODvTNHlw
Q&A: https://youtu.be/N9ZXBsSkYLE
What is this a clip from?
In this 80th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website (http://heatherheying.com).
A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, is now available for pre-sale at amazon. Publication date: 9-14-21:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593086880/...
DarkHorse merchandise now available at: http://store.darkhorsepodcast.org/
Become a member of the DarkHorse Livestreams, and get access to an additional Q&A livestream every month. Join at Heather's Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/heatherheying
Like this content? Subscribe to the channel, like this video, follow us on twitter (@BretWeinstein, @HeatherEHeying), and consider helping us out by contributing to either of our Patreons or Bret’s Paypal.
https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein
Theme Music: Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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