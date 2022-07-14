7.14.22: Sound the ALARM! DECISION SOON? Durham moves! BIDEN exposure! NATO exposed! NOW! PRAY!

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AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
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*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Hunter Biden documented himself transporting prostitutes across state lines which is a violation of the Mann Act. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5032
Hawley: Why are you using the term "person with a capacity for pregnancy" instead of "woman?" https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5036
Biden sold another 27 million barrels of oil last month. Biden sold another 27 million barrels of oil last month.
PUTIN: "The ruling classes of the Western countries, which are supranational and globalist in nature, realised that their policies are increasingly detached from reality, https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5041
Celebrations in the National Assembly as the Covid travel pass is voted down. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6476
Meet the Ex-CIA Agents Deciding Facebook's Content Policy https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6485
Mick Wallace to the European parliament: "NATO is not a defense alliance, it's a war machine. Ask the people of Afghanistan, Iraq or Libya." https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6472
Link to interactive map of all of the food processing plants and facilities that have recently caught on fire or have been destroyed. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6471
Interesting exchange here between Martha McCallum & Devin Nunes regarding DJT: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10356
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