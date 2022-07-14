7.14.22: Sound the ALARM! DECISION SOON? Durham moves! BIDEN exposure! NATO exposed! NOW! PRAY!









[MIRROR] Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/





24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/





*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

















Hunter Biden documented himself transporting prostitutes across state lines which is a violation of the Mann Act. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5032





Hawley: Why are you using the term "person with a capacity for pregnancy" instead of "woman?" https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5036





Biden sold another 27 million barrels of oil last month. Biden sold another 27 million barrels of oil last month.





PUTIN: "The ruling classes of the Western countries, which are supranational and globalist in nature, realised that their policies are increasingly detached from reality, https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/5041





Celebrations in the National Assembly as the Covid travel pass is voted down. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6476





Meet the Ex-CIA Agents Deciding Facebook's Content Policy https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6485





Mick Wallace to the European parliament: "NATO is not a defense alliance, it's a war machine. Ask the people of Afghanistan, Iraq or Libya." https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6472





Link to interactive map of all of the food processing plants and facilities that have recently caught on fire or have been destroyed. https://t.me/QtimeNetwork/6471





Interesting exchange here between Martha McCallum & Devin Nunes regarding DJT: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10356





















*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY









#AndWeKnow, #Biden, #MarthaMcCallum, #DevinNunes, #FoodProcessing, #NATO, #Afghanistan, #Iraq, #Libya, #War, #Facebook, #CIA, #VaccinePassports, #France, #Putin, #Globalism, #Biden, #OilReserves, #Hawley, #Pregnancy, #HunterBiden, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God



