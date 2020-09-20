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Attempting To Debate Protesters with Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern
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43 views • September 20, 2020
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Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern attended the "Rally for South Africa" on July 28th, 2018 in Sydney, Australia to raise awareness about the plight of South African farmers in the face of escalating farm murders and threats of land expropriation. To counter the rally, a group of protesters gathered and Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern thought it would be beneficial to speak with them to discuss their opposition to the "Rally for South Africa."
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Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern attended the "Rally for South Africa" on July 28th, 2018 in Sydney, Australia to raise awareness about the plight of South African farmers in the face of escalating farm murders and threats of land expropriation. To counter the rally, a group of protesters gathered and Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern thought it would be beneficial to speak with them to discuss their opposition to the "Rally for South Africa."
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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