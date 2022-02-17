© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A light in a dark place: 'Vaccine' Nanotech in the blood? - Yep! [17.02.2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
333 views • February 17, 2022
What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
For those who just want the short story: Here’s the picture of one drop of New Zealand’s Pfizer COMIRNATY “vaccine” under a cover slip, after it was inadvertently heated lightly, and viewed later the same day through dark field microscopy at low magnification, and projected onto a TV monitor.
Read more here: https://lifeoftheblood.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
68 views Feb 17, 2022
A light in a dark place
1.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HmM_In3PqQ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#nanotechnology
#nanobots #nanob
#bloodpressure
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
For those who just want the short story: Here’s the picture of one drop of New Zealand’s Pfizer COMIRNATY “vaccine” under a cover slip, after it was inadvertently heated lightly, and viewed later the same day through dark field microscopy at low magnification, and projected onto a TV monitor.
Read more here: https://lifeoftheblood.com/nanotech-in-the-shots/
68 views Feb 17, 2022
A light in a dark place
1.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HmM_In3PqQ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
#nanotechnology
#nanobots #nanob
#bloodpressure
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.