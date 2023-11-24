ALERT-US+CANADA BORDERS CLOSE AFTER CAR EXPLOSION / RED+BLUE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES / QUAKES+🌋 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 23, 2023





Today is now 11/23/23. I started making this video hours ago on 11/22/23. but as the saying goes it's better late than never to post this lol.... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off the video will start off with some breaking news out of new york/Canada Niagara Falls border region. A car was flying down the road headed right towards the US/Canada border check point border crossing line and the car that had 2 passengers in it did a flip over a fence hitting the border crossing both between Canada and New York though this occured in the U.S side, our side for us who live in the united states.... all I'll say is right now things dont add up. First the police authorities stated it seemed like a small plotted terror attack as you'll hear in a news cast report. Then the New York governor Kathy Hochul said for people to not worry because she said the federal agency working on the case said it definitely isnt terror related. Then a man when the incident first occurred they interviewed a guy who said he saw the car hit the booth though a guy popped up out of the car Before the car hit the booth check point then the car hit the booth causing an explosion/fire.... I'm showing different news casts so its not showing bias reports and letting you all make up your minds. More climate breaking news as a large 6.6 quake hit Indonesia I believe right after a 7.0 plus hit over by Vanuatu and around the same time mount Dukono had a large volcanic eruption also by Indonesia. Those quakes and volcanic eruption was all hours ago. As biblical wormwood ( planet x) earths twin sun gets closer to earth and the sun and as 2 gamma

Ray bursts shoot thousands of waves of cosmic and galactic radiation waves along with solar radiation slamming earth and to soaking in earth. so you all can expect more climate/weather/political and spiritual chaos globally as everything jesus ( yeshua) warned would happen before his second coming is happening exactly as was said to the direct point.... and things are about to only get worse..... you'll see new catches I've shared on my Facebook page though if dont follow me on Facebook especially as YouTube censors me then you'll not know what's going on lol. Though yes I caught the blue and red planet x system bodies again on separate European sky cameras within the past 2 weeks and catching new red planet x system body pictures in the past 2-5 days just as another large planet body you'll see caught by me passed the sun again on NASA's stereo ahead cor2 public images, actually a few passed the sun as you'll see. You'll see Russia wants to test a new type of nuclear missile over the south pole of all places. Strange due to the fact other beings live under Antarctica if have known about Andrew byrd the military mans testimony and why Antarctica is so important not including biblical wormwood ( planet x) is coming up from the south ecliptic plane under the sun and that's one of the main spots world leaders go to track planet x not including places like in Chile and on sacred mountain of first peoples in Arizona called ( Lucifer telescope) .. yes nothing is by accident with how they choose names and so on. You'll see some big articles to like one from spaceweathers website as they are trying to say a picture of a reddish sphere with a pink tip caught by a man at an observatory in Texas is caused from space x re-entrys into earths ionosphere and atmosphere. I'm not buying their explanation lol. Plus more. Newcomers and anyone who dont know jesus (yeshua) as lord see my pinned notes above all other Notes in my comments section to see how to accept jesus ( yeshua) as lord before it's too late to do so. All credited footage is credited to those whose video clips I used for educational and teaching purposes according to federal laws.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sleEPjVmYs