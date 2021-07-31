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LAB-WE CAN ONLY TEST FOR COVID NOT FOR VARIANTS-HOW DO THEY KNOW THERE IS A DELTA VARIANT "SURGE"?
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380 views • July 31, 2021
How can you have a "Delta Variant Surge" if you cannot test for the "Delta" variant???? More lies and fakery to scare the masses. So now they will be shoving a booster shot at people for a variant they can't test for??? If you cannot test to see if someone has the so called fake "Delta" variant then how do you know to give them a booster for it??? IT IS ALL BULLSHIT.
Source: Tim Truth
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Tim Truth
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
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