Pt 4 I AM ANNOUNCING JESUS COMING AT THE RAPTURE

Welcome Harvesters to UPPER ROOM RELOADED

Ranger here,

I submit to you that we have been taught a big fat lie that no one can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture.



Having said that the bible is completely correct when it states no one knows when Jesus will return.



Yet there are two comings of Jesus, one at the Rapture and the other at the end of the Tribulation.



So which one is it that no one can know the day or the hour?



When Jesus comes at the Rapture it is just a quick visit really, you know, in a twinkling of an eye.



When Jesus comes at the Second Coming at the end of the Tribulation Jesus comes to stay.



I submit to you it is the Second Coming at the end of the Tribulation that we can't know the day or the hour.



It has to be the Second Coming that we cannot know the day nor the hour of Christ's coming because Holy Spirit told many of the prophets and Apostles 2000 and 3000 years ago about the exact day Jesus will return at the Rapture and I have proven that in parts 1 through 3.



Everyday Holy Spirit gives me more proof for you when Jesus will come at the Rapture.

I think Holy Spirit revealing the date of Jesus coming at the Rapture in parts 1,2,3, and 4 are overwhelming but just wait until part 5 is uploaded.



Part 5 is over the top proof that the date of 9-26-2026 is the real date of Jesus's return at the Rapture.



PS. Tell all your friends and family that the announcement of the Coming of Jesus at the Rapture is now going out to the nations.



And an extreme word of caution, if you don't repent now you may never repent.

Ranger