A Good American (In German oops) - Free Documentary - Former NSA WhistleBlower William Binney!

How a group of NSA code-breakers had a chance of preventing 9/11.



A Good American tells the story of the best code-breaker the USA ever had and how he and a small team within NSA created a surveillance tool that could pick up any electronic signal on earth, filter it for targets and render results in real-time while keeping the privacy as demanded by the US constitution. The tool was perfect - except for one thing: it was way too cheap. Therefor NSA leadership, who had fallen into the hands of industry, dumped it - three weeks prior to 9/11. In a secret test-run of the program against the pre-9/11-NSA database in early 2002 the program immediately found the terrorists. This is the story of former Technical director of NSA, Bill Binney, and a program called ThinThread.



Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot

@Bill_Binney

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Dec 27, 2020

(47)I would not say DEW's were involved unless I had scientific evidence. Am using HF35C Spectrum analyser, audio recordings, impact evidence plus pain from these Pulsed Energy Projectiles to prepare for court petition.