Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We The People-Patriots waited all day for us to roll by. Flags, Texans, Waving and Cheering
channel image
Guardians in the Sky
14 Subscribers
26 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Texans from Dripping Springs to Quemada at the border waited all day for the convoy to roll by.  Cheering with Flags, they endured the heat, the rain, hail, and even at night they were still there flashing lights and honking horns.  Patriots to the end. This is about We the People!

Keywords
protestpolitical1st amendmentbordertexas borderactivistpolitical activistsrallieschristian worshiptake a standpeaceful protesthold the linelet your voices be hearddripping springscome and cut itpatriot supporteagle pass rally

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket