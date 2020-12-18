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The Real Pandemic Is an Outbreak of PCR Testing
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263 views • December 18, 2020
The Real Pandemic Is an Outbreak of PCR Testing And You Can Do Something About This by Jon Rappoport,. I keep hammering on the test because it is the main piece of public fakery that holds this whole pandemic illusion in place. If it falls, the illusion disappears.
I keep hammering on the test because it is the main piece of public fakery that holds this whole pandemic illusion in place.
If it falls, the illusion disappears.
In numerous past articles, I’ve shown the PCR test is useless and deceptive, from several angles.
Recently, I wrote about a Florida directive, issued by the governor and his department of public health: it forces labs to reveal the number of cycles at which each PCR test is run. [1]
A cycle is a quantum leap in amplification of the original sample taken from the patient.
Anthony Fauci himself has asserted that 35 cycles or higher makes the test result useless. Yet the FDA and the CDC recommend running the test at up to 40 cycles. This has opened the door to millions of false positives. [2] [3]
The cherry on the cake? Test labs never tell doctors or their patients how many cycles are deployed in the test. [4]
My first point today is this: if other states wake up and follow Florida’s lead, the whole false edifice of the test would collapse.
My second point: at labs all over the country (and the world), thousands and thousands of PCR tech employees understand the con, the hustle, and the crime—because they are participating in it EVERY DAY.
They are all silent.
If 20 of them stepped forward and told the truth, we would see the PCR test wobble and the fakery called “case numbers” and “pandemic” and “lockdowns” start to crumble.
These PCR techs would confess that they’re running the test at 40 cycles and therefore the results are MEANINGLESS.
So we need pressure on these PCR techs. Lots and lots of pressure. From us. From court cases. From every source we can muster.
The PCR techs are good Germans. They’re complicit and silent. THIS HAS TO END.
In 1992, strategist James Carville helped Bill Clinton win the presidency by suggesting that, coming out of a recession, the campaign should use the slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!” It worked like a charm.
Now, the slogans/memes should be: IT’S THE CYCLES, STUPID! and IT’S THE TEST, STUPID!
The test spits out false positives like a fire hose, creating the impression of escalating COVID case numbers, which are used as the rationale for the lockdowns and the economic devastation.
Without those fake numbers, the authorities have NOTHING.
So get busy. Get the message about the tests out to one and all. Be relentless. Don’t curl up into a ball when people reject what you’re communicating. Keep going. Expose the fraudulent test cycles. Point to the PCR techs at labs as complicit enablers in the ongoing crime.
Read the balance of the article: https://truthcomestolight.com/the-real-pandemic-is-an-outbreak-of-pcr-testing/
SOURCES:
[1] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/08/florida-forces-labs-to-report-number-of-pcr-test-cycles/
[2] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/03/lockdowns-are-based-on-fraud-open-letter-to-people-who-want-freedom/
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE
[4] nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
[5] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/06/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-test-has-fatal-flaw/
[6] https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
I keep hammering on the test because it is the main piece of public fakery that holds this whole pandemic illusion in place.
If it falls, the illusion disappears.
In numerous past articles, I’ve shown the PCR test is useless and deceptive, from several angles.
Recently, I wrote about a Florida directive, issued by the governor and his department of public health: it forces labs to reveal the number of cycles at which each PCR test is run. [1]
A cycle is a quantum leap in amplification of the original sample taken from the patient.
Anthony Fauci himself has asserted that 35 cycles or higher makes the test result useless. Yet the FDA and the CDC recommend running the test at up to 40 cycles. This has opened the door to millions of false positives. [2] [3]
The cherry on the cake? Test labs never tell doctors or their patients how many cycles are deployed in the test. [4]
My first point today is this: if other states wake up and follow Florida’s lead, the whole false edifice of the test would collapse.
My second point: at labs all over the country (and the world), thousands and thousands of PCR tech employees understand the con, the hustle, and the crime—because they are participating in it EVERY DAY.
They are all silent.
If 20 of them stepped forward and told the truth, we would see the PCR test wobble and the fakery called “case numbers” and “pandemic” and “lockdowns” start to crumble.
These PCR techs would confess that they’re running the test at 40 cycles and therefore the results are MEANINGLESS.
So we need pressure on these PCR techs. Lots and lots of pressure. From us. From court cases. From every source we can muster.
The PCR techs are good Germans. They’re complicit and silent. THIS HAS TO END.
In 1992, strategist James Carville helped Bill Clinton win the presidency by suggesting that, coming out of a recession, the campaign should use the slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid!” It worked like a charm.
Now, the slogans/memes should be: IT’S THE CYCLES, STUPID! and IT’S THE TEST, STUPID!
The test spits out false positives like a fire hose, creating the impression of escalating COVID case numbers, which are used as the rationale for the lockdowns and the economic devastation.
Without those fake numbers, the authorities have NOTHING.
So get busy. Get the message about the tests out to one and all. Be relentless. Don’t curl up into a ball when people reject what you’re communicating. Keep going. Expose the fraudulent test cycles. Point to the PCR techs at labs as complicit enablers in the ongoing crime.
Read the balance of the article: https://truthcomestolight.com/the-real-pandemic-is-an-outbreak-of-pcr-testing/
SOURCES:
[1] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/08/florida-forces-labs-to-report-number-of-pcr-test-cycles/
[2] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/12/03/lockdowns-are-based-on-fraud-open-letter-to-people-who-want-freedom/
[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE
[4] nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
[5] https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/06/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-test-has-fatal-flaw/
[6] https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
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