Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NBA STAR’S STYLISH STATEMENT FOR ‘FAITH, FAMILY, AND FREEDOM’
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5545 Subscribers
35 views
Published Yesterday

Pro basketball player, Jonathan Isaac, joins Del for a second time to reflect on his battle with the NBA to stay unvaccinated despite the strict mandates put in place by the league, and discuss a new venture that seeks to inspire ‘true greatness through faith, family, and freedom.’


#JonathanIsaac #WhyIStand #TrueGreatness #WeAreUnitus


Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket