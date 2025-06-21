🤡FOX News talking War: How B-2 attack on Fordow nuclear facility will "look like the last Top Gun movie"

FOX News is now talking about how the B-2 attack on Fordow nuclear facility will "look like the last Top Gun movie.

WTF Jokers, Pushing War Propaganda, for a war we shouldn't be engaging in. Cynthia

Ansar Allah say they are ready to strike all US military and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the US dares to attack Iran.

Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter: If the West wants nuclear disarmament, start with Israel. Iran won’t back down—no matter the threats.

A centrifuge production facility in Isfahan has been hit—the third Iranian nuclear site targeted in recent attacks, according to IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

He stated there was no nuclear material stored at the site, so there is no risk of radiation release.

Earlier, the Israeli military released footage showing the strike. (I posted it today at Brighteon)

Abu Ali, personal bodyguard of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in Israeli attacks.

Sayyed Haidar al-Moussawi, commander in the Iraqi Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada has also reportedly been killed.

B-2A Bombers En Route📝

So, after more than a week of preparations, American B-2A bombers are flying to the Middle East. For now, they are heading to Guam, but that is just a transit point.

The final destination will be Diego Garcia island, where four other B-52H bombers are already stationed. This is the closest and relatively safest airbase in the direction of Iran.

The exact number of aircraft remains in question. According to preliminary data, from 4 to 6 units. Why B-2A? These are the only planes capable of carrying the 14-ton Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs.

This bomb is needed to inflict the necessary damage on the underground infrastructure in Fordow and other nuclear facilities in Iran.

🖍The B-2A flight is essentially the final touch to the overall picture. One carrier strike group is already off the coast of Iran, and another is approaching the Arabian Sea from the Indian Ocean.

🚩The US Air Force's tactical aviation has also flown to the Middle East in the last few days, including F-22A. The grouping has gathered quite impressive, and only the B-2A was missing.

❗️For now, the current US actions are part of a policy of total pressure on Iran in order to compel it to its terms. Now the question arises, will the US strike Iran? We tend to believe that the attack will be limited in the hope of Iran's lack of reaction. But such an option is highly unlikely.

