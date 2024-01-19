Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nobody gave West authority to bomb Yemen – Lavrov
channel image
High Hopes
3016 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
64 views
Published Yesterday

RT


Jan 19, 2024


The US military has confirmed that Houthis launched missiles at an American-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Friday morning, a day after Washington forces launched a fresh round of strikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen.


Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US-led coalition of illegally bombing Yemen, as it further destabilizes the Middle East.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47ygwn-nobody-gave-west-authority-to-bomb-yemen-lavrov.html

Keywords
militaryusmiddle eastbombillegalrtyemenhouthisthe westsergey lavrovforeign ministerrussi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket