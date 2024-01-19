RT
Jan 19, 2024
The US military has confirmed that Houthis launched missiles at an American-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Friday morning, a day after Washington forces launched a fresh round of strikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US-led coalition of illegally bombing Yemen, as it further destabilizes the Middle East.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47ygwn-nobody-gave-west-authority-to-bomb-yemen-lavrov.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.