Jan 19, 2024





The US military has confirmed that Houthis launched missiles at an American-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Friday morning, a day after Washington forces launched a fresh round of strikes on Houthi targets inside Yemen.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US-led coalition of illegally bombing Yemen, as it further destabilizes the Middle East.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47ygwn-nobody-gave-west-authority-to-bomb-yemen-lavrov.html