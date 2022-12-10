Occupythegetty Liz Crokin & Trump - Steven D Kelley Show - Dec. 8, 2022

TCR#1001 STEVEN D KELLEY #443 DEC-8-2022 - #OccupyTheGetty

About this show, Steven mentions a past show from Jan 4, 2018 when Liz Crokin was a last minute, no-show on Truth Cat Radio for an interview. That show was finally uploaded here at Brighteon, just before this show when Steven mentioned Liz Crokin again. So listen to that one too right here: https://www.brighteon.com/1efab5aa-b293-4ac1-819f-781c7a0db4bd

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel has been terminated by YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA

Older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT, https://www.youtube.com/user/law17gun/featured

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, but not PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.

PayPal: [email protected]

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!

#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley